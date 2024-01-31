Market cap of Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV] reaches 2.16B – now what?

Viavi Solutions Inc [NASDAQ: VIAV] loss -2.80% on the last trading session, reaching $9.71 price per share at the time. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 4:15 PM that VIAVI Announces Date for Fiscal Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results.

Viavi Solutions Inc. (VIAVI) (NASDAQ: VIAV) will announce its fiscal second quarter 2024 financial results for the period ended December 30, 2023, on Thursday, February 1, 2024, after the close of market.

The Company will host an earnings call at 1:30 p.m. PST / 4:30 p.m. EST. A live webcast of the call and the replay will be available on the VIAVI website at https://investor.viavisolutions.com. The quarterly earnings press release, supplementary slides and historical financial tables will be posted under the “Quarterly Results” section.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.82M shares, VIAV reached a trading volume of 4333630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VIAV shares is $10.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VIAV stock is a recommendation set at 1.89. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Viavi Solutions Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viavi Solutions Inc is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIAV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for VIAV in the course of the last twelve months was 22.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.58.

Trading performance analysis for VIAV stock

Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.05. With this latest performance, VIAV shares dropped by -3.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIAV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.66 for Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.31, while it was recorded at 9.98 for the last single week of trading, and 9.54 for the last 200 days.

Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Viavi Solutions Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.58 and a Current Ratio set at 2.95.

Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Viavi Solutions Inc posted 0.14/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 27.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VIAV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viavi Solutions Inc go to 15.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Viavi Solutions Inc [VIAV]

The top three institutional holders of VIAV stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in VIAV stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in VIAV stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.