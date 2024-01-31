Market cap of Pixelworks Inc [PXLW] reaches 95.68M – now what?

Pixelworks Inc [NASDAQ: PXLW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.18% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.13%. The company report on January 30, 2024 at 8:00 AM that Walt Disney Studios and Pixelworks Enter into a First of its Kind Multi-Year Agreement to Expand Reach of TrueCut Motion Technology.

Disney will pioneer motion grading on select titles ensuring playback matches filmmaker creative intent.

In a new agreement, Walt Disney Studios and Pixelworks will bring a collection of TrueCut MotionTM graded titles to select home entertainment devices. These titles maintain a new level of true filmmaker creative intent by eliminating motion playback anomalies, while maintaining the desired brightness levels; all while preserving the authentic cinematic motion look and feel of the source.

Over the last 12 months, PXLW stock dropped by -18.29%. The one-year Pixelworks Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 44.33. The average equity rating for PXLW stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $95.68 million, with 55.11 million shares outstanding and 51.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 179.16K shares, PXLW stock reached a trading volume of 74080300 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Pixelworks Inc [PXLW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PXLW shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PXLW stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Pixelworks Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pixelworks Inc is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for PXLW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

PXLW Stock Performance Analysis:

Pixelworks Inc [PXLW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.13. With this latest performance, PXLW shares gained by 26.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PXLW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.88 for Pixelworks Inc [PXLW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2643, while it was recorded at 1.5310 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4121 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pixelworks Inc Fundamentals:

Pixelworks Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.27 and a Current Ratio set at 4.67.

PXLW Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pixelworks Inc posted -0.01/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PXLW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pixelworks Inc go to 15.00%.

Pixelworks Inc [PXLW] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PXLW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PXLW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PXLW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.