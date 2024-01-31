KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] stock Initiated by TD Cowen analyst, price target now $96

KKR & Co. Inc [NYSE: KKR] closed the trading session at $87.77. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 4:15 PM that FSK Announces Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023.

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE: FSK) announced today plans to release its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday, February 26, 2024.

FSK will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) on Tuesday, February 27, 2024, to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2023 results. All interested parties are welcome to participate and can access the live conference call by registering using the following URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI663dbca9cfed4412a7a519e4424faafe.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 5.94 percent and weekly performance of 4.50 percent. The stock has been moved at 47.81 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.01 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 62.24 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.38M shares, KKR reached to a volume of 3908506 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KKR shares is $96.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KKR stock is a recommendation set at 1.32. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for KKR & Co. Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KKR & Co. Inc is set at 1.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for KKR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for KKR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.64.

KKR stock trade performance evaluation

KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.50. With this latest performance, KKR shares gained by 5.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KKR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.16 for KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 79.12, while it was recorded at 86.07 for the last single week of trading, and 62.96 for the last 200 days.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KKR & Co. Inc [KKR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, KKR & Co. Inc posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.86/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 7.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KKR & Co. Inc go to 13.07%.

KKR & Co. Inc [KKR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of KKR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KKR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KKR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.