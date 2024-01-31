Gap, Inc. [GPS] Stock trading around $19.35 per share: What’s Next?

Gap, Inc. [NYSE: GPS] price plunged by -0.31 percent to reach at -$0.06. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 11:15 AM that Gap Inc. Names Eric Chan as Chief Business and Strategy Officer and Amy Thompson as Chief People Officer.

Gap Inc. (NYSE: GPS) today announced the appointment of Eric Chan as Chief Business and Strategy Officer, effective this week, and Amy Thompson as Chief People Officer, effective January 22. Both leaders will join Gap Inc.’s executive leadership team and report to Gap Inc. President and Chief Executive Officer, Richard Dickson.

“Eric Chan and Amy Thompson will play a critical role in solidifying our foundation as we redefine Gap Inc. for a new era – one where operational rigor becomes a consistent cornerstone of strength for us, bolstered by best-in-class talent and a culture of creativity – all paving the way for brand reinvigoration and cultural relevance,” said Dickson.

The one-year GPS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.43. The average equity rating for GPS stock is currently 2.86, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Gap, Inc. [GPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GPS shares is $18.53 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.86. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Gap, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gap, Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for GPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for GPS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.21 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.64.

GPS Stock Performance Analysis:

Gap, Inc. [GPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.00. With this latest performance, GPS shares dropped by -8.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 87.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 46.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.97 for Gap, Inc. [GPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.18, while it was recorded at 19.40 for the last single week of trading, and 12.66 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Gap, Inc. Fundamentals:

Gap, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.64 and a Current Ratio set at 1.39.

GPS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Gap, Inc. posted -0.75/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -63.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Gap, Inc. go to -3.21%.

Gap, Inc. [GPS] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of GPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.