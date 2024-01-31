Exelon Corp. [EXC] Stock trading around $35.05 per share: What’s Next?

Exelon Corp. [NASDAQ: EXC] price plunged by -0.68 percent to reach at -$0.24. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 10:43 AM that ComEd Reminds Customers of Billing Assistance, Energy Management Tools Available During Severe Cold.

Programs can bring financial relief to customers following sub-freezing temperatures that drive increased energy use.

Following two periods of sub-freezing temperatures over the past two weeks, households and businesses across northern Illinois may have had to significantly increase their energy use, which could result in higher-than-expected bills for some customers. To help them navigate the situation, ComEd reminds customers that a variety of financial assistance programs are available and urges customers to contact the energy company immediately if they face difficulty paying their electric bills.

The one-year EXC stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.13. The average equity rating for EXC stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Exelon Corp. [EXC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXC shares is $38.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Exelon Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Exelon Corp. is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.74.

EXC Stock Performance Analysis:

Exelon Corp. [EXC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, EXC shares dropped by -2.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.86 for Exelon Corp. [EXC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.95, while it was recorded at 34.87 for the last single week of trading, and 39.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Exelon Corp. Fundamentals:

Exelon Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 0.85.

EXC Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Exelon Corp. posted 0.43/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Exelon Corp. go to 10.10%.

Exelon Corp. [EXC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of EXC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in EXC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in EXC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.