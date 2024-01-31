Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] moved up 1.67: Why It’s Important

Dell Technologies Inc [NYSE: DELL] closed the trading session at $84.80. The company report on January 4, 2024 at 6:00 AM that Dell’s New XPS Lineup: Futuristic Design, with Built-in AI.

Introducing new XPS laptops—new sizes, robust performance and powered by Intel Core Ultra processors.

With our XPS portfolio, we have a long history of taking risks, being inquisitive and asking big design questions. At CES 2022, we showcased our vision of the future with XPS 13 Plus—an elegant and modern device, designed with simplicity at the core. The design turned heads and continues to do so today, with headlines calling it elegant, stylish, stunning, beautiful and our personal favorite—referring to the design as “the future is here.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 10.85 percent and weekly performance of 2.88 percent. The stock has been moved at 60.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 10.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.56 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, DELL reached to a volume of 3616774 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DELL shares is $83.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DELL stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Dell Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dell Technologies Inc is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for DELL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for DELL in the course of the last twelve months was 8.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.63.

DELL stock trade performance evaluation

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.88. With this latest performance, DELL shares gained by 10.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 60.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DELL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.77 for Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 75.73, while it was recorded at 83.84 for the last single week of trading, and 61.64 for the last 200 days.

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Dell Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.63 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Dell Technologies Inc [DELL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Dell Technologies Inc posted 1.8/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.63/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 10.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DELL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dell Technologies Inc go to 0.81%.

Dell Technologies Inc [DELL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DELL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DELL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DELL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.