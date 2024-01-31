Canaccord Genuity lifts SNDL Inc [SNDL] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

SNDL Inc [NASDAQ: SNDL] loss -4.96% on the last trading session, reaching $1.34 price per share at the time. The company report on November 17, 2023 at 6:47 PM that SNDL and Nova Cannabis Remain Committed to Partnership Following the Termination of the Implementation Agreement.

SNDL Inc. (Nasdaq: SNDL) (“SNDL”) and Nova Cannabis Inc. (TSX: NOVC) (“Nova”) today announced the mutual decision to terminate the implementation agreement, dated December 20, 2022, as amended (the “Implementation Agreement”), concerning their previously-announced strategic partnership (the “Transaction”). SNDL and Nova reaffirm their strong commitment to their ongoing partnership under the management and administrative services agreement.

“We are dedicated to building a consumer-centric, regulated products business model within a complex regulatory environment,” said Zach George, Chief Executive Officer of SNDL. “The synergy between our companies has already demonstrated great results, and combined efforts and shared vision are key drivers in this journey towards market leadership. SNDL remains committed to being a strong financial partner to Nova, with a focus on fostering sustainable business growth and development.”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.11M shares, SNDL reached a trading volume of 6144533 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SNDL Inc [SNDL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNDL shares is $3.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNDL stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for SNDL Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SNDL Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNDL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for SNDL stock

SNDL Inc [SNDL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.59. With this latest performance, SNDL shares dropped by -18.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNDL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.54 for SNDL Inc [SNDL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4831, while it was recorded at 1.4000 for the last single week of trading, and 1.5615 for the last 200 days.

SNDL Inc [SNDL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

SNDL Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.87 and a Current Ratio set at 4.33.

SNDL Inc [SNDL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, SNDL Inc posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -275.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNDL.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at SNDL Inc [SNDL]

The top three institutional holders of SNDL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SNDL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SNDL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.