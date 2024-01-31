Agrify Corp [AGFY] is -47.44% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Agrify Corp [NASDAQ: AGFY] jumped around 0.15 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $0.66 at the close of the session, up 30.48%. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Agrify Announces the Result of its Reconvened Annual Meeting, At Premium $3.9 Million Debt Conversion, and the Exercise of a Majority of Previously Issued Warrants.

The Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders on January 8, 2024 (the “Annual Meeting”) was adjourned until January 22, 2024 (the “Reconvened Meeting”), only with respect to the proposal to approve the Charter Amendment, owing to Item 3 receiving less than the affirmative vote of a majority of the Company’s outstanding common stock as of the record date of December 6, 2023, which was the required minimum vote to approve the Charter Amendment. At the Reconvened Meeting, shares representing approximately 51.6% of the outstanding shares of common stock as of the record date were voted in favor of the Charter Amendment, representing approximately 94.6% of votes cast on the proposal, resulting in the Charter Amendment being approved. The Charter Amendment will provide the Company with a number of shares of common stock so that common stock can be issued in connection with conversion of the Restated Note into equity, among other things.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, AGFY reached a trading volume of 31466128 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Agrify Corp [AGFY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGFY shares is $60.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGFY stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Agrify Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 23, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agrify Corp is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGFY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.06.

How has AGFY stock performed recently?

Agrify Corp [AGFY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.76. With this latest performance, AGFY shares dropped by -50.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -79.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -93.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGFY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.95 for Agrify Corp [AGFY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2471, while it was recorded at 0.6257 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6145 for the last 200 days.

Agrify Corp [AGFY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Agrify Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.08 and a Current Ratio set at 0.51.

Earnings analysis for Agrify Corp [AGFY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Agrify Corp posted -108/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -62/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -74.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AGFY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Agrify Corp go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Agrify Corp [AGFY]

The top three institutional holders of AGFY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in AGFY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in AGFY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.