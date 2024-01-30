WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC] Revenue clocked in at $2.34 billion, up 2.45% YTD: What’s Next?

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [NASDAQ: WSC] closed the trading session at $45.59. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 6:00 AM that WillScot Mobile Mini to Acquire McGrath RentCorp for $3.8 Billion, Enhancing Its Position as the North American Leader in Turnkey Space Solutions.

60% Cash and 40% Stock Transaction Provides McGrath RentCorp Shareholders with $123 Per Share and Upside through Approximately 12.6% Stake in Combined Company.

Significant Near-Term Synergies Expected Given WillScot Mobile Mini’s Track Record of Integrating Acquisitions and Exceeding Identified Synergy Targets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.45 percent and weekly performance of 4.52 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.10 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.56 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 19.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, WSC reached to a volume of 6978086 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WSC shares is $53.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for WSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.73. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for WSC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.96.

WSC stock trade performance evaluation

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.52. With this latest performance, WSC shares gained by 1.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.60 for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.26, while it was recorded at 43.99 for the last single week of trading, and 43.11 for the last 200 days.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp posted 0.4/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -9.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp go to 36.80%.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp [WSC]: Institutional Ownership

