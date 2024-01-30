why Altria Group Inc. [MO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $47.20

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] jumped around 0.33 points on Monday, while shares priced at $40.53 at the close of the session, up 0.82%. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 10:00 AM that Altria to Host Webcast of 2023 Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year Results.

Altria Group, Inc. (Altria) (NYSE: MO) will host a live audio webcast on Thursday, February 1, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year business results. Altria will issue a press release containing its business results at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day. The webcast can be accessed at altria.com.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

During the webcast, Billy Gifford, Altria’s Chief Executive Officer, and Sal Mancuso, Altria’s Chief Financial Officer, will discuss the Company’s 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year business results and answer questions from the investment community and news media.

Compared to the average trading volume of 9.28M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 7928467 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altria Group Inc. [MO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $47.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.21.

How has MO stock performed recently?

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.12. With this latest performance, MO shares gained by 0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.08 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.17, while it was recorded at 40.26 for the last single week of trading, and 43.31 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.21 and a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

Earnings analysis for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Altria Group Inc. posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.17/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 0.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 2.44%.

Insider trade positions for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.