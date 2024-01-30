Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] stock Upgrade by Evercore ISI analyst, price target now $42

Kraft Heinz Co [NASDAQ: KHC] jumped around 0.1 points on Monday, while shares priced at $37.31 at the close of the session, up 0.27%. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Capri Sun and Nintendo Invite Fans to “Slurp and Win” This Winter.

Scan the QR code on special edition Nintendo Switch branded Capri Sun® cartons for a Chance to Win 1 of 500 Nintendo Switch – OLED Model systems and a download code for a digital version of a game!.

Capri Sun® is teaming up with Nintendo to add beloved characters from their hit franchises of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Pikmin 4 to the cartons and pouches of Capri Sun® Fruit Punch, Strawberry Kiwi, and Pacific Cooler, available exclusively from January 1st to March 31st, 2024 in stores and at online retailers.

Compared to the average trading volume of 8.34M shares, KHC reached a trading volume of 7008016 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KHC shares is $39.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KHC stock is a recommendation set at 2.18. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Kraft Heinz Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kraft Heinz Co is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for KHC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for KHC in the course of the last twelve months was 18.24 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.52.

How has KHC stock performed recently?

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.50. With this latest performance, KHC shares gained by 2.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KHC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.39 for Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.44, while it was recorded at 37.15 for the last single week of trading, and 35.72 for the last 200 days.

Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Kraft Heinz Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Kraft Heinz Co posted 0.85/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 9.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KHC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kraft Heinz Co go to 5.14%.

Insider trade positions for Kraft Heinz Co [KHC]

The top three institutional holders of KHC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in KHC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in KHC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.