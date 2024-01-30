For ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI], Analyst sees a rise to $25. What next?

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ZI] surged by $0.97 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $16.85. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 9:00 AM that ZoomInfo to Report Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 on Feb. 12, 2024.

ZoomInfo (NASDAQ: ZI), the go-to-market platform to find, acquire, and grow customers, today announced that it will publish financial results for the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 following the close of U.S. financial markets on Monday, February 12, 2024. The news release and any accompanying materials will be posted to the Investor Relations portion of ZoomInfo’s website at https://ir.zoominfo.com/.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

On that day, ZoomInfo management will host a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review financial results.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 6.85% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ZI stock has inclined by 8.64% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -34.61% and lost -8.87% year-on date.

The market cap for ZI stock reached $6.57 billion, with 404.07 million shares outstanding and 293.13 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.15M shares, ZI reached a trading volume of 10213528 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZI shares is $20.35 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-30-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZI in the course of the last twelve months was 16.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.49.

ZI stock trade performance evaluation

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.85. With this latest performance, ZI shares dropped by -10.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.82 for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.09, while it was recorded at 16.06 for the last single week of trading, and 19.44 for the last 200 days.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.49 and a Current Ratio set at 1.49.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. go to 8.71%.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. [ZI]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ZI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ZI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ZI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.