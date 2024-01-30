Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] fell -9.51% so far this year. What now?

Coeur Mining Inc [NYSE: CDE] price surged by 8.86 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on January 29, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Coeur Reports Record 2023 Fourth Quarter Production at its Newly Expanded Rochester Operation and Provides Update on First Half 2024 Crusher Commissioning and Ramp-Up Progress.

Coeur Mining, Inc. (“Coeur” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CDE) today provided an update on expansion-related activities taking place at its Rochester silver and gold operation in Nevada.

Fourth quarter production reached record levels of approximately 1.3 million ounces of silver and 19,847 ounces of gold, which represented quarter-over-quarter increases of 120% and 345% and year-over-year increases of 38% and 71%, respectively. These materially higher production levels were driven by the initial surge of ounces produced from the new Stage 6 leach pad and new Merrill-Crowe process plant, which began delivering silver and gold ounces late in the third quarter of 2023.

The one-year CDE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 28.74. The average equity rating for CDE stock is currently 1.71, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

CDE Stock Performance Analysis:

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.73. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -15.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.89 for Coeur Mining Inc [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.97, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 2.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coeur Mining Inc Fundamentals:

Coeur Mining Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 1.05.

CDE Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Coeur Mining Inc posted -0.06/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -50.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CDE.

Coeur Mining Inc [CDE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CDE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CDE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CDE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.