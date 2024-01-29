why Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.85

Spirit Airlines Inc [NYSE: SAVE] loss -13.43% on the last trading session, reaching $6.25 price per share at the time. The company report on January 23, 2024 at 11:12 AM that The Spirit Charitable Foundation Publishes its 2023 Impact Report.

The report highlights the Foundation’s investments in positive change across Spirit Airlines’ network.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.58M shares, SAVE reached a trading volume of 48095115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAVE shares is $8.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAVE stock is a recommendation set at 3.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Cowen have made an estimate for Spirit Airlines Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Spirit Airlines Inc is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.61.

Trading performance analysis for SAVE stock

Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.29. With this latest performance, SAVE shares dropped by -61.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -66.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.93 for Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.34, while it was recorded at 7.36 for the last single week of trading, and 15.47 for the last 200 days.

Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Spirit Airlines Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.91 and a Current Ratio set at 0.91.

Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Spirit Airlines Inc posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 200.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAVE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Spirit Airlines Inc go to -5.82%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Spirit Airlines Inc [SAVE]

The top three institutional holders of SAVE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SAVE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SAVE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.