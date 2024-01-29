why Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $7.83

Southwestern Energy Company [NYSE: SWN] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $6.50. The company report on January 11, 2024 at 6:00 AM that CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION AND SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY TO COMBINE TO ACCELERATE AMERICA’S ENERGY REACH.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CHK) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) today announced that they have entered into an agreement to merge in an all-stock transaction valued at $7.4 billion, or $6.69 per share, based on Chesapeake’s closing price on January 10, 2024. Under the terms of the agreement, Southwestern shareholders will receive 0.0867 shares of Chesapeake common stock for each share of Southwestern common stock outstanding at closing.

The strategic combination will create a premier energy company underpinned by a leading natural gas portfolio adjacent to the highest demand markets, premium inventory, resilient free cash flow, and an Investment Grade quality balance sheet. The combined company, which will assume a new name at closing, will be uniquely positioned to deliver affordable, lower carbon energy to meet growing domestic and international demand with significant, sustainable cash returns to shareholders through cycles.

Southwestern Energy Company stock has also gained 1.40% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SWN stock has declined by -8.58% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 4.00% and lost -0.76% year-on date.

The market cap for SWN stock reached $7.16 billion, with 1.10 billion shares outstanding and 1.02 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 20.68M shares, SWN reached a trading volume of 19354593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SWN shares is $7.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SWN stock is a recommendation set at 2.35. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Southwestern Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 23, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Southwestern Energy Company is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SWN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for SWN in the course of the last twelve months was 10.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.59.

SWN stock trade performance evaluation

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.40. With this latest performance, SWN shares dropped by -2.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SWN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.35 for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.55, while it was recorded at 6.41 for the last single week of trading, and 6.15 for the last 200 days.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Southwestern Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.59 and a Current Ratio set at 0.59.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Southwestern Energy Company [SWN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Southwestern Energy Company posted 0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SWN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Southwestern Energy Company go to 21.00%.

Southwestern Energy Company [SWN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SWN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SWN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SWN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.