Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [NASDAQ: HBAN] closed the trading session at $13.05. The company report on January 19, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Declares Quarterly Cash Dividends On Its Common and Preferred Stocks.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on the company’s common stock (Nasdaq: HBAN) of $0.155 per common share, unchanged from the prior quarter. The common stock cash dividend is payable on April 1, 2024, to shareholders of record on March 18, 2024.

In addition, the Board declared quarterly cash dividends on six series of its preferred stock.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.59 percent and weekly performance of 2.59 percent. The stock has been moved at 8.75 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.71 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 37.80 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 16.07M shares, HBAN reached to a volume of 14154393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $14.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.39. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 03, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.75. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 6.25.

HBAN stock trade performance evaluation

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.59. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.91 for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.17, while it was recorded at 12.95 for the last single week of trading, and 11.10 for the last 200 days.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Huntington Bancshares, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntington Bancshares, Inc. posted 0.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 5.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares, Inc. go to -2.15%.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc. [HBAN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in HBAN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.