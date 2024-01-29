Deutsche Bank slashes price target on Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] – find out why.

Mondelez International Inc. [NASDAQ: MDLZ] jumped around 0.64 points on Friday, while shares priced at $75.14 at the close of the session, up 0.86%. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 4:30 PM that Mondelēz 2022 Snacking Made Right Report: Leadership & Growth Culture.

Mondelēz 2022 Snacking Made Right Report

Building a winning culture across Mondelēz International is one of the four strategic priorities at the core of our long-term business growth strategy. Culture is fundamental to building capacity for more sustainable business growth and unlocking operational excellence – enabling our strategic commitment to Snacking Made Right.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.08M shares, MDLZ reached a trading volume of 9517283 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDLZ shares is $81.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDLZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.28. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Mondelez International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mondelez International Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDLZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for MDLZ in the course of the last twelve months was 29.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.41.

Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.14. With this latest performance, MDLZ shares gained by 4.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDLZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.16 for Mondelez International Inc. [MDLZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 72.01, while it was recorded at 74.22 for the last single week of trading, and 71.68 for the last 200 days.

Mondelez International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.41 and a Current Ratio set at 0.61.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Mondelez International Inc. posted 0.73/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDLZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mondelez International Inc. go to 9.04%.

The top three institutional holders of MDLZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in MDLZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in MDLZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.