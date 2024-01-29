Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] is 3.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cisco Systems, Inc. [NASDAQ: CSCO] plunged by -$0.19 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $52.14. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 8:00 AM that More than 1 in 4 Organizations Banned Use of GenAI Over Privacy and Data Security Risks – New Cisco Study.

The Cisco 2024 Data Privacy Benchmark Study reveals that most organizations are limiting the use of Generative AI (GenAI) over data privacy and security issues. 27% had banned its use, at least temporarily.

Cisco Systems, Inc. stock has also gained 1.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CSCO stock has declined by -0.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.62% and gained 3.21% year-on date.

The market cap for CSCO stock reached $211.87 billion, with 4.07 billion shares outstanding and 4.05 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.88M shares, CSCO reached a trading volume of 13049983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSCO shares is $51.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Melius have made an estimate for Cisco Systems, Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cisco Systems, Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.88. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSCO in the course of the last twelve months was 12.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.24.

CSCO stock trade performance evaluation

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.70. With this latest performance, CSCO shares gained by 3.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.25 for Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.80, while it was recorded at 51.82 for the last single week of trading, and 51.37 for the last 200 days.

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Cisco Systems, Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.24 and a Current Ratio set at 1.36.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Cisco Systems, Inc. posted 0.88/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.85/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 3.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cisco Systems, Inc. go to 6.41%.

Cisco Systems, Inc. [CSCO]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $145.99 billion, or None% of CSCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSCO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CSCO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CSCO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.