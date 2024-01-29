Alphabet Inc [NASDAQ: GOOG] closed the trading session at $153.79. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 11:00 AM that Lüm Mobile Taps Alepo’s TelcoBot.ai for Generative AI Customer Service.

SaskTel’s Digital Mobile Brand Launches AI-Powered Virtual Agent for Enhanced Digital Customer Engagement.

Lüm Mobile adopts Alepo’s Virtual Agent for all-digital customer experience.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.13 percent and weekly performance of 3.93 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.68 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 21.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 21.33M shares, GOOG reached to a volume of 19469211 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alphabet Inc [GOOG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOOG shares is $158.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOOG stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Alphabet Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on December 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alphabet Inc is set at 2.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOOG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOOG in the course of the last twelve months was 24.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.01.

GOOG stock trade performance evaluation

Alphabet Inc [GOOG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.93. With this latest performance, GOOG shares gained by 7.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOOG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.38 for Alphabet Inc [GOOG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 139.83, while it was recorded at 150.83 for the last single week of trading, and 129.42 for the last 200 days.

Alphabet Inc [GOOG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alphabet Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.01 and a Current Ratio set at 2.04.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alphabet Inc [GOOG] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alphabet Inc posted 1.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.19/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOOG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Alphabet Inc go to 18.74%.

Alphabet Inc [GOOG]: Institutional Ownership

There are presently around $553.64 billion, or None% of GOOG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOOG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GOOG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GOOG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.