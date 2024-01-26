why Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $3.24

Terran Orbital Corp [NYSE: LLAP] loss -4.51% or -0.04 points to close at $0.80 with a heavy trading volume of 3639709 shares. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 6:30 AM that Terran Orbital Received the Patriot Award from the Office of the Secretary of Defense.

Terran Orbital Recognized for Contributing to National Security and Protecting Liberty and Freedom by Supporting Employee Participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force.

This week, Terran Orbital Corporation (NYSE: LLAP) (“Terran Orbital” or the “Company”), a global leader in satellite-based solutions primarily serving the aerospace and defense industries, received the recognition of Patriotic Employer by the Office of the Secretary of Defense, presented by Tanya Tyson, for contributing to national security and protecting liberty and freedom by supporting employee participation in America’s National Guard and Reserve Force.

The daily chart for LLAP points out that the company has recorded -43.13% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.09M shares, LLAP reached to a volume of 3639709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LLAP shares is $3.24 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LLAP stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Terran Orbital Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Terran Orbital Corp is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LLAP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14.

Trading performance analysis for LLAP stock

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.90. With this latest performance, LLAP shares dropped by -26.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -43.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LLAP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.84, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.54 for Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9141, while it was recorded at 0.8575 for the last single week of trading, and 1.2087 for the last 200 days.

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Terran Orbital Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.43.

Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Terran Orbital Corp posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -23.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LLAP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Terran Orbital Corp go to 28.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Terran Orbital Corp [LLAP]

The top three institutional holders of LLAP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in LLAP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in LLAP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.