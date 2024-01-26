why Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $277.83

Caterpillar Inc. [NYSE: CAT] jumped around 10.09 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $300.77 at the close of the session, up 3.47%. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 9:05 AM that Caterpillar Inc. to Announce Fourth-Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Financial Results on Feb. 5.

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) will release fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 financial results at 5:30 a.m. CST on Monday, Feb. 5. The release will be available at investors.caterpillar.com/financials/quarterly-results, and the full text of the news release will also be available on PR Newswire at approximately 5:30 a.m. CST. The release will be furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) via a Current Report on Form 8-K in compliance with applicable SEC rules.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Teleconference and webcast access:A real-time, listen-only teleconference and webcast of the quarterly results call that Caterpillar conducts with securities analysts and institutional investors will begin at 7:30 a.m. CST on Monday, Feb. 5. Supporting materials will be available before the webcast at investors.caterpillar.com/events-presentations.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.21M shares, CAT reached a trading volume of 4600784 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CAT shares is $277.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Caterpillar Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Caterpillar Inc. is set at 6.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for CAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.30. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for CAT in the course of the last twelve months was 17.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

How has CAT stock performed recently?

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.69. With this latest performance, CAT shares gained by 3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.62 for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 273.61, while it was recorded at 290.85 for the last single week of trading, and 255.43 for the last 200 days.

Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Caterpillar Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.45.

Earnings analysis for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Caterpillar Inc. posted 4.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 4.02/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 6.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Caterpillar Inc. go to 12.66%.

Insider trade positions for Caterpillar Inc. [CAT]

The top three institutional holders of CAT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in CAT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in CAT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.