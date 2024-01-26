Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Sherwin-Williams Co. [SHW]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sherwin-Williams Co. [NYSE: SHW] surged by $2.85 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $303.91. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 7:00 AM that The Sherwin-Williams Company Reports 2023 Year-End and Fourth Quarter Financial Results.

The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE: SHW) announced its financial results for the year and fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. All comparisons are to the full year and fourth quarter of the prior year, unless otherwise noted.

Sherwin-Williams Co. stock has also loss -0.80% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SHW stock has inclined by 29.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.19% and lost -2.56% year-on date.

The market cap for SHW stock reached $77.79 billion, with 258.90 million shares outstanding and 235.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.47M shares, SHW reached a trading volume of 3830743 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Sherwin-Williams Co. [SHW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SHW shares is $315.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SHW stock is a recommendation set at 2.17. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Sherwin-Williams Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 08, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sherwin-Williams Co. is set at 5.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for SHW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 20.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for SHW in the course of the last twelve months was 30.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.48.

SHW stock trade performance evaluation

Sherwin-Williams Co. [SHW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.80. With this latest performance, SHW shares dropped by -2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SHW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.36 for Sherwin-Williams Co. [SHW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 293.03, while it was recorded at 304.39 for the last single week of trading, and 262.00 for the last 200 days.

Sherwin-Williams Co. [SHW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Sherwin-Williams Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.48 and a Current Ratio set at 0.83.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Sherwin-Williams Co. [SHW] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Sherwin-Williams Co. posted 1.89/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.87/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SHW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sherwin-Williams Co. go to 14.17%.

Sherwin-Williams Co. [SHW]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of SHW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in SHW stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in SHW stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.