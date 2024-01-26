Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Discover Financial Services [DFS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Discover Financial Services [NYSE: DFS] gained 2.49% or 2.52 points to close at $103.74 with a heavy trading volume of 2564715 shares. The company report on January 17, 2024 at 4:20 PM that Discover Financial Services Reports Fourth Quarter 2023 Net Income of $388 Million or $1.54 Per Diluted Share and Full Year Net Income of $2.9 Billion or $11.26 Per Diluted Share.

Board of Directors Declares Semi-annual Dividend for Preferred Stock and Quarterly Dividend for Common Stock.

The daily chart for DFS points out that the company has recorded -2.58% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, DFS reached to a volume of 2564715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Discover Financial Services [DFS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DFS shares is $115.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DFS stock is a recommendation set at 2.04. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Discover Financial Services shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 19, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Discover Financial Services is set at 2.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for DFS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for DFS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.43.

Trading performance analysis for DFS stock

Discover Financial Services [DFS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.95. With this latest performance, DFS shares dropped by -6.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DFS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.56 for Discover Financial Services [DFS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.23, while it was recorded at 100.48 for the last single week of trading, and 99.53 for the last 200 days.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Discover Financial Services’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.41.

Discover Financial Services [DFS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Discover Financial Services posted 3.58/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.91/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DFS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Discover Financial Services go to -7.29%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Discover Financial Services [DFS]

The top three institutional holders of DFS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DFS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DFS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.