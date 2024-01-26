Market cap of Outfront Media Inc [OUT] reaches 2.25B – now what?

Outfront Media Inc [NYSE: OUT] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.66 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $13.64. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 12:09 PM that OUTFRONT Media To Report 2023 Fourth Quarter and Fully Year Results on February 21, 2024.

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE: OUT) announced today that it will report results for the fiscal year and quarter ended December 31, 2023 after the market closes on Wednesday, February 21, 2024. The earnings announcement will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website, www.outfront.com.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results on Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call number is 833-470-1428 (U.S. callers) and 646-904-5544 (International callers) and the passcode for both is 299230.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3198929 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Outfront Media Inc stands at 3.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.22%.

The market cap for OUT stock reached $2.25 billion, with 164.15 million shares outstanding and 132.81 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.93M shares, OUT reached a trading volume of 3198929 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Outfront Media Inc [OUT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OUT shares is $19.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OUT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Outfront Media Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on August 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Outfront Media Inc is set at 0.48, with the Price to Sales ratio for OUT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.27. Price to Free Cash Flow for OUT in the course of the last twelve months was 16.63.

How has OUT stock performed recently?

Outfront Media Inc [OUT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.20. With this latest performance, OUT shares dropped by -2.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OUT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.92 for Outfront Media Inc [OUT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.24, while it was recorded at 13.49 for the last single week of trading, and 13.13 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for Outfront Media Inc [OUT]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Outfront Media Inc posted 0.34/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.37/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -8.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OUT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Outfront Media Inc go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Outfront Media Inc [OUT]

