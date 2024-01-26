Market Analysts see Norfolk Southern Corp. [NSC] gaining to $272. Time to buy?

Norfolk Southern Corp. [NYSE: NSC] traded at a high on Thursday, posting a 0.33 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $237.85. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 9:27 AM that Norfolk Southern Declares Quarterly Dividend.

Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE: NSC) announced Tuesday a quarterly dividend of $1.35 per share on its common stock.

The dividend is payable February 20, 2024, to shareholders of record on February 2, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2539352 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Norfolk Southern Corp. stands at 1.88% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.65%.

The market cap for NSC stock reached $53.79 billion, with 228.08 million shares outstanding and 225.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, NSC reached a trading volume of 2539352 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Norfolk Southern Corp. [NSC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NSC shares is $242.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NSC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Norfolk Southern Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Norfolk Southern Corp. is set at 4.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for NSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.66. Price to Free Cash Flow for NSC in the course of the last twelve months was 47.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.97.

How has NSC stock performed recently?

Norfolk Southern Corp. [NSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.53. With this latest performance, NSC shares gained by 1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.25 for Norfolk Southern Corp. [NSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 225.89, while it was recorded at 238.13 for the last single week of trading, and 214.59 for the last 200 days.

Norfolk Southern Corp. [NSC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Norfolk Southern Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.97 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

Earnings analysis for Norfolk Southern Corp. [NSC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Norfolk Southern Corp. posted 3.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 3.44/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -0.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Norfolk Southern Corp. go to 2.63%.

Insider trade positions for Norfolk Southern Corp. [NSC]

