Market Analysts see Aramark [ARMK] gaining to $33. Time to buy?

Aramark [NYSE: ARMK] jumped around 0.27 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $28.69 at the close of the session, up 0.95%. The company report on January 16, 2024 at 7:30 AM that Aramark to Host Conference Call on First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), a global leader in food and facilities management, announced that it will host a conference call to review its first quarter fiscal 2024 results on Tuesday, February 6, 2024 at 8:30 a.m. ET. A news release containing the results will be issued before the call.

The conference call will be broadcast live on the Aramark Investor Relations website.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.13M shares, ARMK reached a trading volume of 2580640 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aramark [ARMK]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARMK shares is $31.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARMK stock is a recommendation set at 1.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Aramark shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aramark is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARMK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARMK in the course of the last twelve months was 24.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

How has ARMK stock performed recently?

Aramark [ARMK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.07. With this latest performance, ARMK shares gained by 3.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARMK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.11 for Aramark [ARMK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.95, while it was recorded at 28.63 for the last single week of trading, and 27.61 for the last 200 days.

Aramark [ARMK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aramark’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 1.04.

Earnings analysis for Aramark [ARMK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Aramark posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.43/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -4.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARMK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aramark go to 19.79%.

Insider trade positions for Aramark [ARMK]

The top three institutional holders of ARMK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ARMK stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ARMK stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.