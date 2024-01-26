Etsy Inc [ETSY] Is Currently 1.81 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Etsy Inc [NASDAQ: ETSY] jumped around 1.24 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $69.56 at the close of the session, up 1.81%. The company report on November 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Etsy to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference.

Etsy, Inc. (Nasdaq: ETSY), which operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect millions of passionate and creative buyers and sellers around the world, today announced participation including a fireside chat at the 49th Nasdaq Investor Conference on December 6, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. GMT / 8:00 a.m. ET. A live webcast and replay of this session will be featured on our IR website at investors.etsy.com.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, ETSY reached a trading volume of 2568251 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Etsy Inc [ETSY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ETSY shares is $81.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ETSY stock is a recommendation set at 2.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Etsy Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Etsy Inc is set at 2.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for ETSY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for ETSY in the course of the last twelve months was 12.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.45.

How has ETSY stock performed recently?

Etsy Inc [ETSY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, ETSY shares dropped by -18.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ETSY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.43 for Etsy Inc [ETSY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.62, while it was recorded at 69.92 for the last single week of trading, and 80.15 for the last 200 days.

Etsy Inc [ETSY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Etsy Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.45 and a Current Ratio set at 2.45.

Earnings analysis for Etsy Inc [ETSY]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Etsy Inc posted 0.77/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.8/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -3.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ETSY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Etsy Inc go to 16.00%.

Insider trade positions for Etsy Inc [ETSY]

The top three institutional holders of ETSY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ETSY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ETSY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.