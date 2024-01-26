Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR] is -12.06% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Darling Ingredients Inc [NYSE: DAR] surged by $1.54 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $43.83. The company report on January 25, 2024 at 7:45 AM that Darling Ingredients Inc. Statement on Fiscal Year 2023 Earnings.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE: DAR) today released the following statement regarding fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Fourth quarter and fiscal year 2023 earnings for Darling Ingredients’ 50/50 joint venture known as Diamond Green Diesel (DGD) were released earlier today by Darling’s joint venture partner.

Darling Ingredients Inc stock has also gained 0.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DAR stock has inclined by 9.22% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -37.21% and lost -12.06% year-on date.

The market cap for DAR stock reached $6.99 billion, with 159.97 million shares outstanding and 157.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.27M shares, DAR reached a trading volume of 4037609 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DAR shares is $70.56 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DAR stock is a recommendation set at 1.44. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering Holt & Co. have made an estimate for Darling Ingredients Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Darling Ingredients Inc is set at 1.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for DAR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for DAR in the course of the last twelve months was 20.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.99.

DAR stock trade performance evaluation

Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.67. With this latest performance, DAR shares dropped by -11.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DAR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.90, while it was recorded at 43.41 for the last single week of trading, and 55.31 for the last 200 days.

Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Darling Ingredients Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.99 and a Current Ratio set at 1.78.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Darling Ingredients Inc posted 0.96/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.34/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -28.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DAR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Darling Ingredients Inc go to 10.00%.

Darling Ingredients Inc [DAR]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of DAR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DAR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DAR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.