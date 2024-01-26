Citigroup slashes price target on TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL] – find out why.

TE Connectivity Ltd [NYSE: TEL] gained 6.67% on the last trading session, reaching $143.63 price per share at the time. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 6:00 AM that TE Connectivity announces first quarter results for fiscal year 2024.

EPS above guidance driven by significant margin expansion; first quarter record cash flow.

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE: TEL) today reported results for the fiscal first quarter ended Dec. 29, 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.59M shares, TEL reached a trading volume of 3958194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEL shares is $157.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEL stock is a recommendation set at 2.05. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for TE Connectivity Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TE Connectivity Ltd is set at 2.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for TEL in the course of the last twelve months was 17.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.16.

Trading performance analysis for TEL stock

TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.23. With this latest performance, TEL shares gained by 2.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 15.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.36, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.40 for TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 134.23, while it was recorded at 134.90 for the last single week of trading, and 130.00 for the last 200 days.

TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

TE Connectivity Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.16 and a Current Ratio set at 1.86.

TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, TE Connectivity Ltd posted 1.53/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.51/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 1.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TE Connectivity Ltd go to 11.00%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at TE Connectivity Ltd [TEL]

The top three institutional holders of TEL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in TEL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in TEL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.