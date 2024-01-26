Alpine Immune Sciences Inc [ALPN] Is Currently 17.13 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc [NASDAQ: ALPN] closed the trading session at $21.74. The company report on December 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Alpine Immune Sciences Announces Amendment of Acazicolcept Option and License Agreement with AbbVie.

— Enrollment in the phase 2 study of acazicolcept in systemic lupus erythematosus (Synergy) will be stopped to allow for early assessment of data –.

— Final analysis after last patient completes study protocol expected to occur by the end of 2024 –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 14.06 percent and weekly performance of 12.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 84.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 11.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 148.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 810.30K shares, ALPN reached to a volume of 2939429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Alpine Immune Sciences Inc [ALPN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALPN shares is $28.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALPN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc is set at 1.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALPN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34.

ALPN stock trade performance evaluation

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc [ALPN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.35. With this latest performance, ALPN shares gained by 11.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 84.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 170.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALPN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.12 for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc [ALPN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.49, while it was recorded at 19.90 for the last single week of trading, and 12.51 for the last 200 days.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc [ALPN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.81 and a Current Ratio set at 3.81.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Alpine Immune Sciences Inc [ALPN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Alpine Immune Sciences Inc posted -0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.27/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -51.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALPN.

Alpine Immune Sciences Inc [ALPN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ALPN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in ALPN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in ALPN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.