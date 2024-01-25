Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] fell -9.04% so far this year. What now?

Rocket Lab USA Inc [NASDAQ: RKLB] traded at a low on Wednesday, posting a -0.98 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.03. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 4:05 PM that Rocket Lab Announces Date of Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (Nasdaq: RKLB) (“Rocket Lab” or “the Company”), a global leader in launch services and space systems, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023 following the close of the U.S. markets on Tuesday, February 27, 2024. Rocket Lab will host a corresponding conference call at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time).

A live webcast and replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website at www.rocketlabusa.com/investors.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3369639 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Rocket Lab USA Inc stands at 4.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.95%.

The market cap for RKLB stock reached $2.44 billion, with 475.36 million shares outstanding and 294.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.98M shares, RKLB reached a trading volume of 3369639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RKLB shares is $8.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RKLB stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Rocket Lab USA Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 17, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rocket Lab USA Inc is set at 0.28, with the Price to Sales ratio for RKLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.59.

How has RKLB stock performed recently?

Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.24. With this latest performance, RKLB shares gained by 13.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RKLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.88 for Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.81, while it was recorded at 4.97 for the last single week of trading, and 5.10 for the last 200 days.

Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Rocket Lab USA Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.33 and a Current Ratio set at 1.67.

Earnings analysis for Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Rocket Lab USA Inc posted -0.08/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.07/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -14.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RKLB.

Insider trade positions for Rocket Lab USA Inc [RKLB]

