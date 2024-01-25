Market cap of Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR [EVAX] reaches 29.39M – now what?

Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR [NASDAQ: EVAX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 113.43% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 38.98%. The company report on January 24, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Evaxion to Develop Tailored Novel Cancer Vaccines Based upon a New Untapped Source of AI-Discovered Targets.

Tailored Vaccines: With the AI-Immunology™ enabled discovery of these novel types of cancer vaccine targets, designing personalized and precision vaccine solutions becomes feasible and highly promising for patients in need.

Transformative Vaccine Concept: This AI-Immunology™ powered vaccine concept offers the potential to provide treatment solutions to cancer patients who are usually unresponsive to cancer immunotherapy.

Over the last 12 months, EVAX stock dropped by -34.66%. The one-year Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 69.57. The average equity rating for EVAX stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $29.39 million, with 2.41 million shares outstanding. Compared to the average trading volume of 33.85K shares, EVAX stock reached a trading volume of 32065833 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR [EVAX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EVAX shares is $35.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EVAX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

EVAX Stock Performance Analysis:

Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR [EVAX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 38.98. With this latest performance, EVAX shares gained by 54.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EVAX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.71 for Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR [EVAX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.26, while it was recorded at 6.68 for the last single week of trading, and 10.38 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR Fundamentals:

Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.81 and a Current Ratio set at 2.81.

EVAX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR posted -0.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -11.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EVAX.

Evaxion Biotech A/S ADR [EVAX] Institutonal Ownership Details

