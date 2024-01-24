Market cap of GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS] reaches 1.16B – now what?

GDS Holdings Limited ADR [NASDAQ: GDS] jumped around 0.51 points on Tuesday, while shares priced at $6.36 at the close of the session, up 8.72%.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.07M shares, GDS reached a trading volume of 4012371 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

What do top market gurus say about GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GDS shares is $17.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GDS stock is a recommendation set at 1.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for GDS Holdings Limited ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GDS Holdings Limited ADR is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for GDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.84. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.63.

How has GDS stock performed recently?

GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, GDS shares dropped by -22.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -71.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.96 for GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.03, while it was recorded at 6.02 for the last single week of trading, and 11.17 for the last 200 days.

GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

GDS Holdings Limited ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.52 and a Current Ratio set at 1.52.

Earnings analysis for GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GDS Holdings Limited ADR go to 0.51%.

Insider trade positions for GDS Holdings Limited ADR [GDS]

The top three institutional holders of GDS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in GDS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in GDS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.