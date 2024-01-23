RTX Corp [RTX] Stock trading around $85.02 per share: What’s Next?

RTX Corp [NYSE: RTX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.60% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.52%. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 9:00 AM that RTX’s Pratt & Whitney Canada unveils high voltage bidirectional mobile charging unit for hybrid-electric flight demonstrator.

Charger sets a new standard for supporting high voltage systems .

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Pratt & Whitney Canada today announced the development of an advanced mobile charging unit (MCU) capable of charging high-power batteries at up to 1500 volts, making it compatible with Megawatt Charging System standards the industry is advancing for high voltage power applications. Pratt & Whitney is an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business.

Over the last 12 months, RTX stock dropped by -9.78%. The one-year RTX Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.27. The average equity rating for RTX stock is currently 2.54, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $122.25 billion, with 1.47 billion shares outstanding and 1.44 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 9.77M shares, RTX stock reached a trading volume of 12842224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RTX Corp [RTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RTX shares is $91.69 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.54. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for RTX Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 16, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RTX Corp is set at 1.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for RTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.79. Price to Free Cash Flow for RTX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.91 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.77.

RTX Stock Performance Analysis:

RTX Corp [RTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.52. With this latest performance, RTX shares gained by 2.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.44 for RTX Corp [RTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 82.73, while it was recorded at 85.31 for the last single week of trading, and 87.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RTX Corp Fundamentals:

RTX Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.77 and a Current Ratio set at 1.03.

RTX Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, RTX Corp posted 1.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RTX Corp go to 10.79%.

RTX Corp [RTX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in RTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in RTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.