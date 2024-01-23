Nustar Energy L P [NS] Revenue clocked in at $1.61 billion, up 14.13% YTD: What’s Next?

Nustar Energy L P [NYSE: NS] gained 18.25% on the last trading session, reaching $21.32 price per share at the time. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 7:45 AM that Sunoco LP to Acquire NuStar Energy L.P. in Transaction Valued at $7.3 Billion.

Sunoco LP (NYSE: SUN) (“Sunoco” or the “Partnership”) and NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE: NS) (“NuStar”) announced today that the parties have entered into a definitive agreement whereby Sunoco will acquire NuStar in an all-equity transaction valued at approximately $7.3 billion, including assumed debt.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Transaction DetailsUnder the terms of the agreement, NuStar common unitholders will receive 0.400 Sunoco common units for each NuStar common unit, implying a 24% premium based on the 30-day VWAP’s of both NuStar and Sunoco as of January 19, 2024. Sunoco has secured a $1.6 billion 364-day bridge term loan to refinance NuStar’s Series A, B and C Preferred Units, Subordinated Notes, Revolving Credit Facility, and Receivables Financing Agreement.

If compared to the average trading volume of 645.94K shares, NS reached a trading volume of 8122704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nustar Energy L P [NS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NS shares is $18.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NS stock is a recommendation set at 3.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Nustar Energy L P shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2024.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nustar Energy L P is set at 0.60, with the Price to Sales ratio for NS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for NS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.88 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.71.

Trading performance analysis for NS stock

Nustar Energy L P [NS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.22. With this latest performance, NS shares gained by 17.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 27.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.95 for Nustar Energy L P [NS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.43, while it was recorded at 18.87 for the last single week of trading, and 17.21 for the last 200 days.

Nustar Energy L P [NS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Nustar Energy L P’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.71 and a Current Ratio set at 0.78.

Nustar Energy L P [NS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nustar Energy L P posted 0.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.38/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -52.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nustar Energy L P go to 28.90%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Nustar Energy L P [NS]

The top three institutional holders of NS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in NS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in NS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.