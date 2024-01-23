Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Western Digital Corp. [WDC] – find out why.

Western Digital Corp. [NASDAQ: WDC] surged by $2.23 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $57.00. The company report on January 12, 2024 at 4:15 PM that Western Digital to Announce Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results on January 25, 2024.

Western Digital Corp. (NASDAQ: WDC) plans to announce its second quarter fiscal year 2024 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, January 25, 2024. The investment community conference call to discuss these results will be held that day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific / 4:30 p.m. Eastern. A live audio webcast and a webcast replay of the conference call will be available at investor.wdc.com.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Western Digital Corp. stock has also gained 13.99% of its value over the past 7 days. However, WDC stock has inclined by 32.37% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 48.83% and gained 8.84% year-on date.

The market cap for WDC stock reached $18.48 billion, with 322.00 million shares outstanding and 319.43 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.82M shares, WDC reached a trading volume of 14721045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Western Digital Corp. [WDC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDC shares is $57.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDC stock is a recommendation set at 1.88. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Western Digital Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on Jan-23-24.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corp. is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.27.

WDC stock trade performance evaluation

Western Digital Corp. [WDC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.99. With this latest performance, WDC shares gained by 11.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 48.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.66 for Western Digital Corp. [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.26, while it was recorded at 53.97 for the last single week of trading, and 42.39 for the last 200 days.

Western Digital Corp. [WDC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Western Digital Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.31.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Western Digital Corp. [WDC] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Western Digital Corp. posted -0.42/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -250.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDC.

Western Digital Corp. [WDC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in WDC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in WDC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.