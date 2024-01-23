Genius Group Ltd [GNS] is -44.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Genius Group Ltd [AMEX: GNS] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $0.37. The company report on January 22, 2024 at 8:30 AM that Genius Group 2024 Financial Guidance: 110% Growth to $56m – $60m Revenue with Positive EBITDA.

Genius Group’s financial guidance of 110% revenue growth with positive EBITDA in 2024 is based on continued strong growth in its AI-driven EdTech platform and portfolio of entrepreneurial education courses. This follows the Company’s recently revised guidance of a projected profitable 2023 on 43% to 60% revenue growth.

Genius Group Ltd stock has also gained 42.27% of its value over the past 7 days. However, GNS stock has declined by -56.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -46.12% and lost -44.20% year-on date.

The market cap for GNS stock reached $10.25 million, with 27.71 million shares outstanding and 16.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.77M shares, GNS reached a trading volume of 12995561 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Genius Group Ltd is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09.

GNS stock trade performance evaluation

Genius Group Ltd [GNS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 42.27. With this latest performance, GNS shares dropped by -53.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -46.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -82.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GNS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.96 for Genius Group Ltd [GNS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5934, while it was recorded at 0.2928 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8487 for the last 200 days.

Genius Group Ltd [GNS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Genius Group Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.47 and a Current Ratio set at 0.53.

Genius Group Ltd [GNS]: Institutional Ownership

