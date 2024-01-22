Walt Disney Co [DIS] Revenue clocked in at $88.45 billion, up 3.07% YTD: What’s Next?

Walt Disney Co [NYSE: DIS] gained 0.92% on the last trading session, reaching $93.06 price per share at the time. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 9:17 AM that Trian Files Preliminary Proxy Statement for Disney’s 2024 Annual Meeting.

“It is unfortunate that a company as iconic as Disney and with so many challenges and opportunities has refused to seriously engage with us, its largest active shareowner, about board representation,” said Nelson Peltz, Trian’s CEO. “Instead of having a boardroom that would include directors with an ‘ownership mentality’ that can bring fresh perspectives to the Company’s challenges, Disney is resisting change and asking shareholders to endorse a Board comprised mainly of legacy directors (and their hand-picked successors) who have repeatedly failed to properly plan for CEO succession, misaligned the incentives of management, and failed to oversee or drive a strategy to get the streaming business to profitability or the studios to produce good content. Are Disney shareholders really to believe the current Board is able to heal these self-inflicted wounds?”.

If compared to the average trading volume of 12.73M shares, DIS reached a trading volume of 19766342 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Walt Disney Co [DIS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DIS shares is $102.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DIS stock is a recommendation set at 1.83. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Walt Disney Co shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Walt Disney Co is set at 1.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for DIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for DIS in the course of the last twelve months was 34.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.89.

Trading performance analysis for DIS stock

Walt Disney Co [DIS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.04. With this latest performance, DIS shares gained by 0.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.55 for Walt Disney Co [DIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 91.71, while it was recorded at 91.80 for the last single week of trading, and 89.45 for the last 200 days.

Walt Disney Co [DIS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Walt Disney Co’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.89 and a Current Ratio set at 0.96.

Walt Disney Co [DIS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Walt Disney Co posted 0.99/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.78/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 26.90%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Walt Disney Co go to 16.72%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Walt Disney Co [DIS]

The top three institutional holders of DIS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in DIS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in DIS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.