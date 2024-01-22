Market cap of Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] reaches 2.01B – now what?

Peloton Interactive Inc [NASDAQ: PTON] loss -3.80% or -0.22 points to close at $5.57 with a heavy trading volume of 16246065 shares. The company report on January 18, 2024 at 5:00 PM that Peloton Interactive, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Release Date, Conference Call, and Webcast.

To access the call by phone, please visit this link for registration (phone registration link) to be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to register a day in advance or at a minimum 15 minutes before the start of the call.

The daily chart for PTON points out that the company has recorded -39.91% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 12.81M shares, PTON reached to a volume of 16246065 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTON shares is $6.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTON stock is a recommendation set at 2.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Peloton Interactive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Peloton Interactive Inc is set at 0.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for PTON stock

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.86. With this latest performance, PTON shares dropped by -7.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.53 for Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.76, while it was recorded at 5.76 for the last single week of trading, and 6.90 for the last 200 days.

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Peloton Interactive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.43 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Peloton Interactive Inc posted -0.98/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.64/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -53.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PTON.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Peloton Interactive Inc [PTON]

The top three institutional holders of PTON stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2815%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.03 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $176.59 billion in PTON stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $156.75 billion in PTON stock with ownership which is approximately 5.8325%.