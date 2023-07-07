For Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL], Analyst sees a rise to $14. What next?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [NYSE: OWL] slipped around -0.21 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $11.09 at the close of the session, down -1.86%. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 6:51 AM that Owl Rock BDCs Renamed.

As previously announced on June 22, 2023, the Owl Rock BDCs (as listed in the chart below) have been renamed effective today. The new names and websites for each entity can be found below. Additionally, beginning with today’s trading session, Blue Owl Capital Corporation, formerly Owl Rock Capital Corporation, will be “OBDC” on the New York Stock Exchange. New unsecured notes tickers, to the extent applicable, are also included below.

Each of the BDCs is managed by an investment adviser that is an indirect affiliate of Blue Owl Capital Inc. and these name changes will not change the day-to-day businesses of the BDCs, but rather are part of a broader initiative to operate as one Blue Owl brand.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. stock is now 4.62% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OWL Stock saw the intraday high of $11.22 and lowest of $10.85 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 14.04, which means current price is +14.33% above from all time high which was touched on 02/15/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, OWL reached a trading volume of 2909657 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $14.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 30.70.

How has OWL stock performed recently?

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.97. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 6.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.61 for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.75, while it was recorded at 11.43 for the last single week of trading, and 11.04 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.75 and a Gross Margin at +80.13. Blue Owl Capital Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.68.

Return on Total Capital for OWL is now 0.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.20. Additionally, OWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL] managed to generate an average of -$17,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.

Earnings analysis for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Blue Owl Capital Inc. [OWL]