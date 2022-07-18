Bernstein slashes price target on Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] â€“ find out why.

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] price plunged by -0.70 percent to reach at -$0.11. The company report on July 14, 2022 that Stronger Q2 for Barrick Underpins Delivery of 2022 Production Guidance.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

All amounts expressed in US dollars.

Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) (â€œBarrickâ€ or the â€œCompanyâ€) today reported preliminary Q2 sales of 1.04 million ounces of gold and 113 million pounds of copper, as well as preliminary Q2 production of 1.04 million ounces of gold and 120 million pounds of copper. As previously guided, Barrickâ€™s gold production in 2022 is expected to increase through the year, and with the stronger Q2 performance, it remains on track to achieve 2022 gold and copper guidance1.

A sum of 24674975 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 19.62M shares. Barrick Gold Corporation shares reached a high of $15.88 and dropped to a low of $15.40 until finishing in the latest session at $15.66.

The average equity rating for GOLD stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guruâ€™s Opinion on Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]:

Bernstein have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 25, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on October 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.71, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 30.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

GOLD Stock Performance Analysis:

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.85. With this latest performance, GOLD shares dropped by -19.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.05% over the last 6 months â€“ not to mention a drop of -24.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 15.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.77 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.65, while it was recorded at 16.27 for the last single week of trading, and 20.50 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Barrick Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.96 and a Gross Margin at +37.66. Barrick Gold Corporationâ€™s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.94.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28.

Barrick Gold Corporationâ€™s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

GOLD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to -7.20%.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $15,947 million, or 72.10% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 80,569,163, which is approximately 49.177% of the companyâ€™s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 76,839,511 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $1.13 billion in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly 12.317% of the companyâ€™s market capitalization.

Positions in Barrick Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 368 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 147,456,292 shares. Additionally, 310 investors decreased positions by around 81,331,823 shares, while 150 investors held positions by with 789,565,746 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,018,353,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 114 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,932,897 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 15,067,308 shares during the same period.