Market cap of Colony Bankcorp Inc. [CBAN] reaches 275.34M – now what?

Colony Bankcorp Inc. [NASDAQ: CBAN] gained 0.70% on the last trading session, reaching $15.77 price per share at the time. The company report on May 23, 2022 that Colony Bankcorp Completes $40 Million Subordinated Note Offering.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAN) (“Colony” or the “Company”), the parent company of Colony Bank, announced today the completion of its private placement of $40 million in fixed-to-floating rate subordinated notes due 2032 (the “Notes”) on May 20, 2022. The Notes will bear a fixed rate of 5.25% for the first five years and will reset quarterly thereafter to then current three-month Secured Overnight Financing Rate, as published by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, plus 265 basis points for the five year floating term. The Company is entitled to redeem the Notes, in whole or in part, on any interest payment date on or after May 20, 2027, or at any time, in whole but not in part, upon certain other specified events.

The Notes are intended to qualify as Tier 2 capital for the Company for regulatory capital purposes. The Company intends to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes including supporting ongoing growth.

Colony Bankcorp Inc. represents 15.88 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $275.34 million with the latest information. CBAN stock price has been found in the range of $15.63 to $15.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 67.19K shares, CBAN reached a trading volume of 217618 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Colony Bankcorp Inc. [CBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CBAN shares is $22.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CBAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Colony Bankcorp Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on May 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Colony Bankcorp Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Colony Bankcorp Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CBAN in the course of the last twelve months was 14.05.

Trading performance analysis for CBAN stock

Colony Bankcorp Inc. [CBAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, CBAN shares dropped by -3.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.68 for Colony Bankcorp Inc. [CBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.78, while it was recorded at 15.65 for the last single week of trading, and 17.76 for the last 200 days.

Colony Bankcorp Inc. [CBAN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Colony Bankcorp Inc. [CBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.08. Colony Bankcorp Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.47.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.84.

Colony Bankcorp Inc. [CBAN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Colony Bankcorp Inc. go to 7.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Colony Bankcorp Inc. [CBAN]

There are presently around $134 million, or 48.90% of CBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBAN stocks are: FOURTHSTONE LLC with ownership of 1,467,988, which is approximately 7.513% of the company’s market cap and around 6.90% of the total institutional ownership; BANC FUNDS CO LLC, holding 974,744 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.37 million in CBAN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $10.52 million in CBAN stock with ownership of nearly 44.254% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Colony Bankcorp Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Colony Bankcorp Inc. [NASDAQ:CBAN] by around 3,581,306 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 63,098 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 4,857,506 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,501,910 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBAN stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,349,125 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 4,062 shares during the same period.