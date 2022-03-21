VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] stock Resumed by Citigroup analyst, price target now $32

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] plunged by -$0.27 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $27.95 during the day while it closed the day at $27.54. The company report on March 10, 2022 that VICI Properties Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.36 per share of common stock for the period from January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022. The dividend will be payable on April 7, 2022 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on March 24, 2022.

VICI Properties Inc. stock has also gained 1.51% of its value over the past 7 days. However, VICI stock has declined by -0.07% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.87% and lost -8.54% year-on date.

The market cap for VICI stock reached $20.81 billion, with 629.34 million shares outstanding and 627.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.87M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 19901725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $35.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for VICI Properties Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $32, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on VICI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.43, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 158.16.

VICI stock trade performance evaluation

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, VICI shares dropped by -4.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.94 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.98, while it was recorded at 27.28 for the last single week of trading, and 29.51 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] shares currently have an operating margin of +94.99 and a Gross Margin at +98.42. VICI Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.16.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.20%.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,390 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VICI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 88,507,481, which is approximately 1.928% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 58,635,272 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.61 billion in VICI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.56 billion in VICI stock with ownership of nearly 0.886% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in VICI Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 318 institutional holders increased their position in VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE:VICI] by around 66,825,518 shares. Additionally, 219 investors decreased positions by around 49,952,465 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 659,895,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 776,673,026 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VICI stock had 84 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,639,801 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 16,905,248 shares during the same period.