why Kellogg Company [K] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $67.79

Kellogg Company [NYSE: K] jumped around 0.52 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $64.84 at the close of the session, up 0.81%. The company report on February 17, 2022 that Kellogg Company to Webcast Presentation at 2022 CAGNY Conference.

Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) will webcast its presentation to the 2021 Consumer Analyst Group of New York Conference live at 8:00 am EST, Wednesday, February 23, 2022. Speaking on behalf of Kellogg Company will be Steve Cahillane, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Amit Banati, Chief Financial Officer.

Kellogg Company stock is now 0.65% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. K Stock saw the intraday high of $64.97 and lowest of $63.96 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 68.60, which means current price is +6.07% above from all time high which was touched on 01/14/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.34M shares, K reached a trading volume of 2628273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kellogg Company [K]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for K shares is $67.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on K stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Kellogg Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on February 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price from $75 to $70. The new note on the price target was released on January 31, 2022, representing the official price target for Kellogg Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $76 to $70, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on K stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kellogg Company is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for K stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for K in the course of the last twelve months was 66.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

How has K stock performed recently?

Kellogg Company [K] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.98. With this latest performance, K shares dropped by -2.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for K stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.08 for Kellogg Company [K]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.43, while it was recorded at 64.47 for the last single week of trading, and 64.04 for the last 200 days.

Kellogg Company [K]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kellogg Company [K] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.35 and a Gross Margin at +32.16. Kellogg Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.23.

Kellogg Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Kellogg Company [K]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for K. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kellogg Company go to 2.75%.

Insider trade positions for Kellogg Company [K]

There are presently around $18,399 million, or 86.80% of K stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of K stocks are: KELLOGG W K FOUNDATION TRUST with ownership of 58,631,837, which is approximately -0.565% of the company’s market cap and around 17.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 28,706,271 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.85 billion in K stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.66 billion in K stock with ownership of nearly 2.305% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Kellogg Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 420 institutional holders increased their position in Kellogg Company [NYSE:K] by around 14,907,352 shares. Additionally, 339 investors decreased positions by around 16,407,148 shares, while 159 investors held positions by with 254,746,283 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 286,060,783 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. K stock had 117 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,378,768 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 1,359,930 shares during the same period.