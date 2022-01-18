Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] stock Initiated by Ladenburg Thalmann analyst, price target now $52

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNOX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.21% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -9.41%. The company report on January 11, 2022 that Nanox Announces Issuance of American Medical Association New Category III CPT® Code for Its Coronary Artery Calcium Population Health Solution.

New code establishes a reimbursement pathway for use of Nanox.AI’s HealthCCSng, designed to promote increased detection of risks for cardiovascular disease in the U.S. population and broader adoption of AI in radiology and population health.

Achievement follows company’s industry-first code for utilizing AI in imaging with AI detection of vertebral compression fractures as an early sign for osteoporosis.

Over the last 12 months, NNOX stock dropped by -76.35%. The one-year Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.45. The average equity rating for NNOX stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $621.22 million, with 47.85 million shares outstanding and 42.02 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 907.48K shares, NNOX stock reached a trading volume of 644089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NNOX shares is $44.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NNOX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Ladenburg Thalmann have made an estimate for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Oppenheimer raised their target price to Perform. The new note on the price target was released on September 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $70, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on NNOX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. is set at 1.12 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09.

NNOX Stock Performance Analysis:

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.41. With this latest performance, NNOX shares dropped by -33.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -55.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNOX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.07 for Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.17, while it was recorded at 12.48 for the last single week of trading, and 25.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Nano-X Imaging Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for NNOX is now -39.23, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -39.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.48, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.62. Additionally, NNOX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] managed to generate an average of -$876,300 per employee.Nano-X Imaging Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 18.00 and a Current Ratio set at 18.00.

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NNOX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $48 million, or 13.20% of NNOX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NNOX stocks are: CREDIT SUISSE AG/ with ownership of 674,676, which is approximately -0.391% of the company’s market cap and around 17.88% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 591,722 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.95 million in NNOX stocks shares; and THINK INVESTMENTS LP, currently with $4.05 million in NNOX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Nano-X Imaging Ltd. [NASDAQ:NNOX] by around 297,900 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 659,019 shares, while 27 investors held positions by with 3,148,874 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,105,793 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NNOX stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 73,175 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 475,774 shares during the same period.