For Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE: UP] slipped around -0.35 points on Friday, while shares priced at $4.21 at the close of the session, down -7.68%. The company report on November 10, 2021 that Wheels Up Announces Record Revenue for Third Quarter 2021.

Company Continues to Invest in its Marketplace Platform.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free Sponsored

Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP) announced financial results for the third quarter, which ended September 30, 2021.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock is now -57.77% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. UP Stock saw the intraday high of $4.50 and lowest of $4.10 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.00, which means current price is +2.68% above from all time high which was touched on 07/14/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.28M shares, UP reached a trading volume of 12169483 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UP shares is $11.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UP stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for Wheels Up Experience Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on November 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Wheels Up Experience Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $14, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on UP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheels Up Experience Inc. is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has UP stock performed recently?

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.60. With this latest performance, UP shares dropped by -46.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.92 for Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.49, while it was recorded at 4.43 for the last single week of trading, and 8.69 for the last 200 days.

Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP] managed to generate an average of -$768 per employee.Wheels Up Experience Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Insider trade positions for Wheels Up Experience Inc. [UP]

There are presently around $368 million, or 36.10% of UP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UP stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,017,378, which is approximately 3239.041% of the company’s market cap and around 29.40% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 11,633,936 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.98 million in UP stocks shares; and HG VORA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $37.89 million in UP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheels Up Experience Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 147 institutional holders increased their position in Wheels Up Experience Inc. [NYSE:UP] by around 81,120,034 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 11,581,360 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 5,389,075 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 87,312,319 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UP stock had 123 new institutional investments in for a total of 52,554,345 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 9,848,663 shares during the same period.