Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] Stock trading around $52.86 per share: What’s Next?

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARA] stock went on a downward path that fall over -3.35% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.95%. The company report on October 19, 2021 that BitOoda’s Sam Doctor Joins Marathon Digital Holdings’ Advisory Board.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) (“Marathon” or “Company”), one of the largest enterprise Bitcoin self-mining companies in North America, announced that crypto and blockchain researcher Sam Doctor has joined the Company’s advisory board.

Marathon’s advisory board is a non-fiduciary group of experts whose backgrounds span a broad spectrum of industries related to the Company’s operations, including but not limited to technology, fintech, Bitcoin, energy, and regulation. The primary function of the advisory board is to provide advice and guidance to the Company’s management team on all matters related to growth and development.

Over the last 12 months, MARA stock rose by 1981.10%. The one-year Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.42. The average equity rating for MARA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.42 billion, with 99.47 million shares outstanding and 90.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.54M shares, MARA stock reached a trading volume of 9961091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MARA shares is $62.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MARA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

DA Davidson have made an estimate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Compass Point raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $47, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on MARA stock. On February 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MARA shares from 17 to 30.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. is set at 3.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 129.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57.

MARA Stock Performance Analysis:

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.95. With this latest performance, MARA shares gained by 50.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 40.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1981.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.71 for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.42, while it was recorded at 52.20 for the last single week of trading, and 33.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.67 and a Gross Margin at -169.22. Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -239.77.

Return on Total Capital for MARA is now -5.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.63, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.06. Additionally, MARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.06. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.02, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.02.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] managed to generate an average of -$3,482,590 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Marathon Digital Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 147.00 and a Current Ratio set at 147.00.

MARA Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. go to 50.00%.

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [MARA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,866 million, or 36.10% of MARA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,015,644, which is approximately 19.337% of the company’s market cap and around 5.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 6,687,937 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $353.52 million in MARA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $118.78 million in MARA stock with ownership of nearly 1782.558% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARA] by around 16,503,490 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 5,976,363 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 12,822,295 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,302,148 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARA stock had 83 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,087,434 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 2,068,822 shares during the same period.