Accenture plc [ACN] Stock trading around $345.80 per share: What’s Next?

Accenture plc [NYSE: ACN] plunged by -$3.94 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $350.44 during the day while it closed the day at $345.80. The company report on October 20, 2021 that Accenture Teams with MediaMarktSaturn to Reshape Content Creation.

Accenture Interactive to collaborate with Europe’s leading consumer electronics retailer to enrich the content experience for customers.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) will collaborate with MediaMarktSaturn Retail Group, a leading consumer electronics retailer, to transform its content production into a marketing operation focused on driving efficiency and creating ultimate relevance to the customer.

Accenture plc stock has also gained 4.73% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ACN stock has inclined by 10.04% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.18% and gained 32.38% year-on date.

The market cap for ACN stock reached $228.58 billion, with 633.52 million shares outstanding and 632.19 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, ACN reached a trading volume of 1692494 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Accenture plc [ACN]:

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Accenture plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Accenture plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $335, while Exane BNP Paribas analysts kept a Outperform rating on ACN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accenture plc is set at 5.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACN in the course of the last twelve months was 37.10 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

ACN stock trade performance evaluation

Accenture plc [ACN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.73. With this latest performance, ACN shares gained by 4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 50.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.18 for Accenture plc [ACN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 333.39, while it was recorded at 343.92 for the last single week of trading, and 293.80 for the last 200 days.

Accenture plc [ACN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Accenture plc [ACN] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.08 and a Gross Margin at +32.38. Accenture plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.69.

Return on Total Capital for ACN is now 34.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 32.34, with Return on Assets sitting at 14.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Accenture plc [ACN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.96. Additionally, ACN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 8.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 11.94.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.26.Accenture plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Accenture plc [ACN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accenture plc go to 11.80%.

Accenture plc [ACN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $163,279 million, or 72.80% of ACN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 54,883,338, which is approximately -1.607% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 46,031,720 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $15.92 billion in ACN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $8.76 billion in ACN stock with ownership of nearly 0.626% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Accenture plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 880 institutional holders increased their position in Accenture plc [NYSE:ACN] by around 17,826,391 shares. Additionally, 766 investors decreased positions by around 19,411,269 shares, while 302 investors held positions by with 434,941,046 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 472,178,706 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACN stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,476,746 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 2,750,558 shares during the same period.