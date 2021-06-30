Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. What else is Wall St. saying

Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE: PM] closed the trading session at $97.94 on 06/29/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $97.505, while the highest price level was $98.95. The company report on June 24, 2021 that Philip Morris International: New Study Shows Near-Doubling in Counterfeit Cigarettes in the European Union Drives Increase of Total Illicit Consumption in 2020.

The share of illicit cigarettes increased by 0.5 percentage points, to 7.8% of total consumption in the EU; PMI calls for continued collaboration between public and private sectors.

Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) is calling for public and private representatives to jointly combat illicit trade as a new report produced by KPMG was released on the consumption and flows of illicit cigarettes in 30 European countries—the 27 European Union (EU) member states, as well as U.K., Norway and Switzerland. The study estimates that, while total cigarette consumption continues to decline, the share of illicit cigarettes increased by one half of a percentage point to 7.8% of total consumption in 2020, reaching 34.2 billion cigarettes consumed across the EU 27 member states (EU27). The increase of illicit cigarettes—which consist of contraband, counterfeit, and illicit whites—was driven by an unprecedented 87% surge in counterfeit consumption. The tax loss for governments in the EU27 now amounts to approximately €8.5 billion.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 18.30 percent and weekly performance of -2.06 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.73 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 1.57 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.61 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.77M shares, PM reached to a volume of 3229824 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PM shares is $107.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Philip Morris International Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Bernstein raised their target price to Mkt Perform. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Philip Morris International Inc. stock. On November 23, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for PM shares from 90 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Philip Morris International Inc. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for PM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for PM in the course of the last twelve months was 137.50 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

PM stock trade performance evaluation

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.06. With this latest performance, PM shares gained by 1.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 38.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.96 for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.24, while it was recorded at 98.95 for the last single week of trading, and 85.59 for the last 200 days.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.04 and a Gross Margin at +66.38. Philip Morris International Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.00.

Return on Total Capital for PM is now 55.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 50.59. Additionally, PM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 163.87, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] managed to generate an average of $113,183 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Philip Morris International Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Philip Morris International Inc. [PM] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Philip Morris International Inc. posted 1.29/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.1/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 17.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Philip Morris International Inc. go to 12.90%.

Philip Morris International Inc. [PM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $115,085 million, or 76.00% of PM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 123,563,138, which is approximately 0.552% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 90,074,614 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.89 billion in PM stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $7.86 billion in PM stock with ownership of nearly -3.187% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Philip Morris International Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 881 institutional holders increased their position in Philip Morris International Inc. [NYSE:PM] by around 57,777,676 shares. Additionally, 784 investors decreased positions by around 50,137,612 shares, while 279 investors held positions by with 1,058,445,182 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,166,360,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PM stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,859,085 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 2,900,773 shares during the same period.