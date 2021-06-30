Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] is 5.87% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] gained 0.12% on the last trading session, reaching $3448.14 price per share at the time. The company report on June 28, 2021 that Amazon Expands in Alberta with the Province’s First Amazon Robotics Fulfillment Center, Creates More Than 1,000 New Full- and Part-Time Jobs.

Amazon partners with The LEGO Group to donate 200 robotics kits to local Parkland County area community groups to encourage STEM learning.

(NASDAQ: AMZN) – Amazon announced plans to open its first Amazon robotics fulfillment center in Parkland County, Alberta creating more than 1,000 full- and part-time jobs starting at $16 an hour with comprehensive benefits and opportunities to work alongside Amazon Robotics in an industry-leading workplace. The new robotics fulfillment center, set to launch in 2022, is more than 600,000 square feet and will be used to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics, and toys.

Amazon.com Inc. represents 504.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1763.31 billion with the latest information. AMZN stock price has been found in the range of $3,423.03 to $3,456.03.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.48M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 2034903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $4241.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Amazon.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3720, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Outperform rating on AMZN stock. On February 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for AMZN shares from 3900 to 4000.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 51.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 143.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMZN in the course of the last twelve months was 80.94 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

Trading performance analysis for AMZN stock

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.63. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 6.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.36 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3,322.91, while it was recorded at 3,449.28 for the last single week of trading, and 3,217.94 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.91 and a Gross Margin at +39.57. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMZN is now 13.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 14.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 107.60. Additionally, AMZN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 31.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 90.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] managed to generate an average of $16,434 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.41.Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Amazon.com Inc. posted 10.3/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 605.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMZN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amazon.com Inc. go to 37.93%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]

There are presently around $1,010,669 million, or 59.30% of AMZN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMZN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 32,614,254, which is approximately 0.551% of the company’s market cap and around 10.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 28,012,846 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $96.59 billion in AMZN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $54.73 billion in AMZN stock with ownership of nearly -0.507% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Amazon.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 2,021 institutional holders increased their position in Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ:AMZN] by around 11,938,909 shares. Additionally, 1,478 investors decreased positions by around 8,721,725 shares, while 363 investors held positions by with 272,444,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 293,105,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMZN stock had 177 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,529,104 shares, while 153 institutional investors sold positions of 830,547 shares during the same period.